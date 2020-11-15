Liverpool's European Cup winning goalkeeper Ray Clemence has died at the age of 72 after a long battle with illness.

A family statement on Liverpool's website read: “After fighting so hard, for such a long time, he’s now at peace and in no more pain.

UEFA Nations League 'He's a different man' - De Bruyne defends Walker over Keane comments 4 HOURS AGO

"The family would like to say a huge thank you for all the love and support that he’s received over the years.

"He was loved so much by us all and he will never be forgotten.”

In a formidable Liverpool team Clemence won five league titles, the European Cup three times, the FA Cup, League Cup, as well as the UEFA Cup in 1973 and 1976. He made over 450 appearances in 14 years at Anfield.

Clemence, who played 61 times for England, joined Tottenham in 1981 and won further FA Cup (1982) and UEFA Cup (1984) titles in his six years at the north London club.

He was forced to retire after picking up an Achilles tendon injury in Tottenham's away match at Norwich in October 1987. He later worked on Tottenham's coaching staff, and that of the England national team.

He was appointed an MBE in 1987 for his services to football.

Tottenham added: "We extend our deepest sympathies to Ray's family and many friends throughout the game at this sad time."

Liverpool posted the following message: "Rest in peace, Ray Clemence 1948-2020."

Premier League 'Sharp, bright and powerful' - Bale back in love with football, says Wales' assistant 7 HOURS AGO