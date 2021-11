Football

England manager Gareth Southgate defends selection record and says new contract is a private business

England manager Gareth Southgate has defended his selection process after leaving out Manchester United duo Jesse Lingard and Jadon Sancho of his latest squad. Southgate said he didn't agree with critics who say he is inconsistent with his selections. He also said that a new cotnract is a private matter between he and the FA for now.

