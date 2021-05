Football

England manager Gareth Southgate expects Harry Kane to delay Tottenham move until after Euros.

England manager Gareth Southgate expects wantaway striker Harry Kane to delay a move away from Tottenham until after the European Championship. The Spurs striker has recently expressed a desire to leave the north London club but Southgate believes his captain for England will not allow his furture to disrupt plans ahead of the tournament.

