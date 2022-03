Football

England manager Gareth Southgate says he will address concerns over Qatar's human rights record

England manager Gareth Southgate has said he will address concerns over Qatar's human rights record with his squad before this year's World Cup. "We want a game that's inclusive, it's not a good situation that we've got certain parts of our fanbase who might feel uncomfortable travelling to the World Cup," said Southgate on Thursday.

00:01:34, an hour ago