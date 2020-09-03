The FA have announced that England men's and women's international teams are receiving equal pay and have been doing so since the start of the year.

Football 'Lionel Messi has earned the right to decide his future' - Sergio Ramos 11 MINUTES AGO

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Wednesday that its men's and women's national football teams will receive equal pay and prize money.

Australian football's governing body said in November that it had reached agreement with the players' union on a new collective bargaining agreement that "closes the pay gap" between the men's and women's teams.

New Zealand and Norway have also moved to address the pay gap between their male and female players.

As a response to Brazil's announcement, the FA have said: "The FA pays its women's players exactly the same as their male counterparts for representing England, both in terms of match fees and match bonuses.

This has been in place since January 2020.

Pay disparity between men's and women's professional football players has been in the spotlight since the United States women's team sued the governing body US Soccer last year alleging gender discrimination in earnings and working conditions.

Premier League giants 'evaluate' Sevilla centre-back – Euro Papers

Additional reporting from Reuters.

Premier League Premier League terminates China broadcast contract AN HOUR AGO