England overcome opening Scotland hurdle to bag first World Cup win

A VAR-awarded penalty scored by Nikita Parris and a cool finish from Ellen White were was enough to see off a spirited Scottish fightback.

Shelley Kerr's side had looked lack-lustre in their first ever women's World Cup match but burst into like towards the end of the game pulling a goal back through Claire Emslie.

In the end an equaliser proved too much to ask as England marched to the top of Group D at the Allianz Riviera.

Phil Neville's side took the lead just before the quarter of an hour mark when VAR spotted Nicola Docherty block Fran Kirby's cross with her hand and advised referee Jana Adamkova to award a penalty.

Lyon-bound Parris showed she had ice running through her veins and stepped up to smash the spot kick emphatically into Lee Alexander's top right corner.

Parris' soon-to-be teammate Lucy Bronze did incredibly well moments later to tee up White but Alexander showed quick reactions to get down and save with her knees from six yards.

White could well have had her second goal in the space of a minute when she flicked a header over the busy Scotland keeper but the flag was raised for offside to cut the celebrations short.

Kirby was again the architect for England slicing the Scottish defence apart before rolling the ball to Mead to finish the move off but again Alexander made herself big to deny the Arsenal forward.

And with five minutes left of the first half the Lionesses put clear daylight between them and their auld rivals as White made sure it was third-time lucky with a neat left-footed finish.

England had the ball in the back of the net 30 seconds after the restart through Mead but again White has pulled back for offside.

England lost Mille Bright to injury mid-way through the second-half and was replaced by Abbie McManus who swapped the blue of Manchester City for the red of Manchester United before arriving in France.

With 15 minutes to play Scotland found a second wind and began asking questions of England through Lisa Evans and Emslie.

And it was a combination of the two who eventually unpicked the Lionesses' lock with Emslie finishing off a slalom run from her teammate to set up a tense finale.

Sportsbeat 2019