Football

England reaction: Gareth Southgate lauds 'exceptional player' Mason Mount with Frank Lampard joke

Reaction from Gareth Southgate after England beat Albania 2-0 in their World Cup qualifier in Tirana with goals from Harry Kane and Mason Mount. "I was saying this in the autumn, I suppose now Thomas Tuchel picks him (Mason Mount) probably everybody will agree. When it was Frank (Lampard) it didn't count for some reason."

00:00:49, 9 hours ago