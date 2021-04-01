Football

England reaction: Gareth Southgate praises John Stones 'composure' after error against Poland

England boss Gareth Southgate praised the response of John Stones after the defender recovered from gifting Poland an equaliser to set up Harry Maguire's winner in a close-run World Cup qualifier. Stones would regain his composure and head a corner back across goal for Maguire to fire home an 85th-minute strike to earn a 2-1 win and give England three wins from three in Group I.

00:01:01, 2 hours ago