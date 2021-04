Football

England reaction - 'Great reaction from John Stones' - Harry Maguire lauds team-mate after winner

John Stones made amends for an embarrassing defensive blunder by setting up a late winner for fellow center back Harry Maguire as England beat Poland 2-1 to stay perfect in Group I. Redemption came for the Manchester City defender when his header at the far post kept a corner in play and Maguire swept a finish high into the net in the 85th minute at Wembley Stadium.

00:00:31, 11 hours ago