Football

England reaction: 'No reason why remarkable Harry Kane can't beat goalscoring record' - Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate on Harry Kane after scoring four for England: "So he showed again the clinical nature and the mentality that he has got. There is no reason he cannot (break the record). As you say, it is almost not - 'is he going to break the record?' It is when and what might he do with it once he is beyond that point."

00:01:26, an hour ago