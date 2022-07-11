Football

England's all-white kit and periods is a 'great conversation to have' - Ellen White

Ellen White said it's "a great conversation to have" when asked about Nike's all-white kit for the national team and the issue of periods. Tennis player Monica Puig had previously wrote about the "mental stress" of wearing white at Wimbledon while on your period, and White said similar conversations and "great support" was available within the England women's national team during Euro 2022.

00:02:03, an hour ago