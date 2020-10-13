The reasons for their withdrawal were not specified but Sky Sports reported Chilwell returned to Chelsea due to a pre-existing foot injury while Trippier left the camp for personal reasons.

While Trippier captained England in last week's 3-0 friendly win over Wales and started in Sunday's 2-1 win over Belgium, Chilwell was not named in either matchday squad.

Chilwell was left out of the squad to face Wales after breaching COVID-19 regulations along with England team mates Tammy Abraham and Jadon Sancho.

The withdrawals leave manager Gareth Southgate with 28 players to choose from for his 23-man squad for Wednesday's game.

England are top of Nations League Group A2 with seven points after three games, one point ahead of second-placed Belgium. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

