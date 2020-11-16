Henderson was withdrawn at halftime in Sunday's 2-0 defeat away to Belgium due to tightness in his leg, while Sterling missed the game with a calf injury.

"The pair have now returned to their respective clubs for further assessment," the FA said in a statement https://www.thefa.com/news/2020/nov/16/england-senior-mens-squad-update-161120.

England, third in Group A2 with seven points from five games, cannot qualify for the Nations League Finals. (Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

