Gareth Southgate has revealed he agreed not to call on Mason Greenwood until 2022 as the forward is omitted from a third consecutive World Cup qualifying squad with England.

The 20-year-old has not played for the Three Lions since his debut in September 2020 and had to withdraw from England's provisional Euro 2020 squad due to injury.

And despite showing impressive form at the start of this season, Southgate has not called upon Greenwood to represent the nation.

But the England manager explained that he has an agreement with Greenwood over how to manage the youngster's career.

"I think we had a discussion before the camp in September and we came to an agreement,” he said.

"John McDermott [Football Association technical director] and myself went to United and had a good chat with Mason and his family and we agreed we would park this until next year basically. We would leave the autumn games.”

Greenwood has scored 33 goals since breaking into the Manchester United first team and is widely recognised as one of the best young players in the Premier League.

And while the forward has not had the same exposure on a senior international level, with just one cap under his belt, Southgate insists he has enough time to make a breakthrough.

"Of course you always run the risk that other people are going to come through, but he's young enough that there is time here,” he added.

It's not that he doesn't want to be with us. We totally understand the situation. Myself and John (McDermott) in particular, Steve Holland [England assistant coach] through his time coaching with lots of young players... we understand this journey they are going on."

Southgate also explained that Greenwood's absence from the Euro 2020 squad was also an important factor in his omission from recent squads, with the England boss highlighting the importance of maintaining a consistent squad.

He said: "We've kept a reasonable amount of consistency, really, with the groups that they were with in the summer. They did so well, we're only five international games on from that.”

"But also there are players pushing that group really strongly."

The next round of Premier League fixtures ahead of the international break will see Mason Greenwood’s Manchester United travel to rivals Manchester City at the Etihad.

England then host Albania at Wembley on November 12 before rounding off World Cup qualification with a trip to San Marino on November 15.

