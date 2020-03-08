England substitute White snatches 1-0 win against Japan

Forward White nudged the ball past goalkeeper Sakiko Ikeda in the 84th minute with an assist from fellow substitute Toni Duggan to secure the three precious points for an England side playing without key defender Lucy Bronze through injury.

The victory keeps alive England's slender hopes of retaining the SheBelieves Cup under coach Phil Neville as they claimed only their third win in nine matches since they lost to the U.S. in the 2019 World Cup semi-finals in France.

"I was happy with the way the girls played," forward Bethany England told reporters. "People just need to trust the process that we’re doing – again, it’s a long journey."

The Lionesses have three points behind the U.S. and Spain with four apiece, and face the Spaniards in their final match of the round-robin event in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday. (Reporting by Amy Tennery; Editing by Ken Ferris)