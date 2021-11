Football

England train ahead of decisive World Cup qualifiers for Qatar 2022 against Albania and San Marino

England trained on Tuesday ahead of their upcoming World Cup qualifiers at home to Albania (12th November) and away to San Marino (15th November). Gareth Southgate's side have a three point lead over Poland in the Group I standings. They require four points from the two games to qualify for Qatar 2022.

00:01:30, an hour ago