A friendly between England Under-19s and Scotland U19s was abandoned at half-time after the players were reportedly told about a positive Covid-19 test.

According to the Daily Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, the game was then called off after players were informed of a positive test result from the backroom staff.

England confirmed the game had been abandoned "in line with Covid-19 protocol".

A statement said: "England Under-19s' match with Scotland at St George's Park this afternoon was abandoned in the first half as a precaution in line with Covid protocol. We are not in a position to comment further at this time."

England were leading 3-1 in the match at St George’s Park when the teams went in for half-time.

England's senior side have been training at St George's Park as they prepare for games against Wales, Belgium and Denmark. Gareth Southgate's side face Wales in a friendly on Thursday evening.

Scotland have already encountered Covid-19 trouble this week with Stuart Armstrong testing positive when reporting for international duty. That has forced team-mates Kieran Tierney and Ryan Christie to self-isolate, although Arsenal and Tierney have disputed the ruling.

England’s U19 squad includes Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott, Manchester United defender Teden Mengi and Manchester City’s Cole Palmer.

