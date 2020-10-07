England Under-21s were held to a 3-3 draw by Andorra U21s due to a last-gasp equaliser which puts an end to their perfect European Championship qualifying record.

England remain top of Group Three with six wins from their seven games, but they were fully expected to ease past the last-placed minnows despite playing on a plastic pitch.

Andorra took the lead through Cucu Fernandez the 28th minute before England responded through goals from captain Tom Davies and Josh Dasilva.

Fernandez scored again in the 76th minute to level before Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah thought he had won it for the visitors in the eight minutes later.

But Andorra made sure they were not to leave empty handed as Christian Garcia chipped goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for a 91th minute equaliser.

