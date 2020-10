British media reported that a member of the backroom staff of one of the teams tested positive for COVID-19, prompting authorities to call off the game at the English FA's training complex near Burton Upon Trent.

"England under-19's match with Scotland at St George's Park this afternoon was abandoned in the first half as a precaution in line with COVID protocol," England said in a statement.

Football Valencia coach Gracia staying after offering resignation AN HOUR AGO

The Scottish team issued a similar statement and both sides said they would not comment further on the matter. England were leading 3-1 when the game was abandoned.

England's senior team have been training at St George's Park ahead of their friendly against Wales later on Thursday and UEFA Nations League matches against Belgium and Denmark. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

UEFA Nations League Belgium facing goalkeeper crisis after Courtois injury 2 HOURS AGO