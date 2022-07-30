Football

England vs Germany: 'We fear no one' says Sarina Wiegman who also confirms Lionesses have a fully fit squad

England boss Sarina Wiegman has emphasised ahead of Sunday's Euro 2022 final against Germany that the Lionesses fear nobody. The tournament hosts, bidding to claim their first-ever major trophy, take on a Germany outfit at Wembley who have won the Euros on eight occasions. The last time England reached a major final, they were beaten 6-2 by the Germans at Euro 2009.

00:01:59, 29 minutes ago