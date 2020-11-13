England women's match against Norway, due to be played on December 1 in Sheffield, has been cancelled because the Scandinavian side are unable to travel to the UK due to the Covid-19 pandemic's disruption in the country.

England head coach Phil Neville said: “While I am disappointed for our fans and players, I fully respect Norway’s decision not to travel.

"These are still challenging times where health and safety for all is the most important thing to consider.

“We will still look to get the squad together for the final time this year, and continue the work we have been doing in integrating younger players and building for the future.”

England have not played a game since losing 1-0 to Spain at the SheBelieves Cup in March.

