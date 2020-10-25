England women's friendly against Germany set for October 27 is off after a member of the team's backroom staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The official FA statement explained: "The current Covid-19 protocol enforced by the German government requires that any individual who tests positive whilst in the country must self-isolate for 14 days. We cannot take the risk that this may happen to a player or member of England staff."

transfers Liverpool target £20m Kabak as Van Dijk replacement - Paper Round 19 HOURS AGO

England head coach Phil Neville said: "While we all wanted to play Tuesday's game, this was absolutely the right course of action. I thank Germany's staff for their understanding and our FA colleagues for their support.

"I know the fans were hoping to see us play again but I am sure they will understand the decision.

"We have still had a good week of training and are looking forward to getting together next month before our match against Norway in Sheffield."

The England players involved at the October training camp at St George's Park will return to their clubs today. All the other players tested negative so will not have to self-isolate.

Germany beat England 2-1 in front of a record 77,768 crowd at Wembley Stadium last November.

Football Scholes takes temporary charge of Salford City after club sack Alexander 12/10/2020 AT 12:08