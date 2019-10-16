England women set for record crowd at Wembley

The friendly on Nov. 9 at the 90,000-seat stadium is expected to beat the previous record crowd of 80,203 who watched the 2012 London Olympic final between the United States and Japan.

The attendance is also set to exceed the record for an England women's home fixture of 45,619, set in the game against Germany at Wembley in 2014.

Phil Neville's England team finished fourth at this year's women's World Cup in France and almost 12 million people tuned in to watch their 2-1 semi-final defeat by the U.S.

The attendance record for any women's soccer match is 90,185 for the 1999 World Cup final in Pasadena, California in which the U.S. beat China on penalties.

"This is a magnificent show of support for the squad and staff after a tremendous year of progress for the England team," Sue Campbell, the Football Association's director of women's football, said.

"What will make it even more special is to see everyone who has bought a ticket turn up on the day to help smash the all-time record on English soil. My message to them is to come and be a part of history."

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)