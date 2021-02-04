England Women will host Northern Ireland and Canada in February and April respectively as they prepare for next year's European Championship on home soil, the Football Association said on Thursday.

Neville's successor, Netherlands coach Sarina Wiegman, will start her role with the England side in September.

transfers Who was the worst signing of the January transfer window? 2 HOURS AGO

The Lionesses, who have not played a competitive fixture since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will face Northern Ireland behind closed doors at St George's Park on February 23.

They will face Canada on April 13, with the venue and kick-off time still to be confirmed.

Mbappe 'really wants to go to Madrid' says ex-teammate - Euro Papers

transfers 'Where does he fit in?' - Mateta’s move to Crystal Palace questioned 2 HOURS AGO