England World Cup winner Peters dies, aged 76

Peters was part of the 1966 World Cup-winning side and scored in the final against West Germany.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce that Martin passed away peacefully in his sleep at 4:00 am this morning," said a statement from his family posted on West Ham's website.

"A beloved husband, dad and grandad, and a kind, gentle and private man, we are devastated by his loss but so very proud of all that he achieved and comforted by the many happy memories we shared."

Peters is the fifth member of England's World Cup final team to have died, after captain Bobby Moore, Alan Ball, Ray Wilson and Gordon Banks.

Peters joined West Ham in 1959 and was a key player in the side who won the 1965 Cup Winners Cup final at Wembley.

The midfielder won 70 England caps and scored 100 goals in 364 first team appearances for West Ham before moving across London to join Tottenham Hotspur in 1970 in a deal that saw striker Jimmy Greaves go the other way.

Peters also had spells with Norwich City and Sheffield United. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)