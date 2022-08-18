England’s Beth Mead and Sarina Wiegman have both been nominated for UEFA awards.

Mead has been nominated for the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year Award while Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman is on the shortlist for the UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year.

Beth Mead finished her 2021-22 club campaign in second place with Arsenal in the Women’s Super League, missing out on top spot to Chelsea by a single point.

With 14 goals and 19 assists in 40 appearances in the domestic season, she gave England boss Wiegman no reason to leave her out of the starting 11 for the 2022 Euros.

Mead’s top-quality performances continued in the international arena as she netted six times and accumulated five assists for her team. She proved instrumental as the Lionesses won the tournament and was named both Euro 2022’s best player and won the golden boot during the tournament.

Mead is accompanied by Lena Oberdorf of Germany and VfL Wolfsburg, as well as Alexia Putellas of Spain and FC Barcelona.

Oberdorf will be hoping to pip Mead to the post for the UEFA individual award having just lost out to her in the Euro final as England left it late to beat Germany 2-1

Putellas is looking to defend her trophy having won the award last year, but she missed out on the Euros this summer after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Wiegman has now won successive Euros after winning Euro 2017 with the Netherlands, and she is joined by Sonia Bompastor who guided Olympique Lyonnais Feminin to another Champions League win and Germany boss Martina Voss-Tecklenburg.

The winners of both awards will be announced on 25th August in Istanbul, during the draw for the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stages.

