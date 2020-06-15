English Championship standings, top scorers and fixtures

June 15 (Reuters) - Following are the standings, top goalscorers and fixtures in the Championship ahead of the resumption of the campaign following the COVID-19 disruption.
June 15 (Reuters) - Following are the standings, top
goalscorers and fixtures in the Championship ahead of the
resumption of the campaign following the COVID-19 disruption.
Championship 2019-20 standings:
Team P W D L GD PTS
Leeds United 37 21 8 8 +26 71
West Bromwich Albion 37 19 13 5 +27 70
Fulham 37 18 10 9 +14 64
Brentford 37 17 9 11 +31 60
Nottingham Forest 37 16 12 9 +10 60
Preston North End 37 16 8 13 +5 56
Bristol City 37 15 10 12 -2 55
Millwall 37 13 15 9 4 54
Cardiff City 37 13 15 9 2 54
Blackburn Rovers 37 14 11 12 7 53
Swansea 37 13 14 10 1 53
Derby County 37 13 12 12 0 51
Queens Park Rangers 37 14 8 15 -4 50
Reading 37 13 9 15 4 48
Sheffield Wednesday 37 13 9 15 -3 48
Birmingham City 37 12 11 14 -9 47
Stoke City 37 12 6 19 -6 42
Huddersfield Town 37 11 9 17 -13 42
Middlesbrough 37 9 14 14 -10 41
Wigan Athletic 37 10 11 16 -12 41
Hull City 37 11 8 18 -14 41
Charlton Athletic 37 10 9 18 -10 39
Luton Town 37 10 5 22 -28 35
Barnsley 37 8 10 19 -20 34
Championship 2019-20 top scorers:
Player Team Goals
Aleksandar Mitrovic Fulham 23
Ollie Watkins Brentford 22
Lewis Grabban Nottingham Forest 17
Championship 2019-20 fixtures:
Date Fixture
June 20 Fulham vs Brentford
June 20 Millwall vs Derby County
June 20 Huddersfield Town vs Wigan Athletic
June 20 Hull City vs Charlton Athletic
June 20 Luton Town vs Preston North End
June 20 Middlesbrough vs Swansea City
June 20 Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City
June 20 Queens Park Rangers vs Barnsley
June 20 Reading vs Stoke City
June 20 Sheffield Wednesday vs Nottingham Forest
June 20 West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City
June 21 Cardiff City vs Leeds United
June 26 Brentford vs West Bromwich Albion
June 27 Preston North End vs Cardiff City
June 27 Swansea City vs Luton Town
June 27 Birmingham City vs Hull City
June 27 Charlton Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers
June 27 Derby County vs Reading
June 27 Leeds United vs Fulham
June 27 Stoke City vs Middlesbrough
June 27 Barnsley vs Millwall
June 27 Wigan Athletic vs Blackburn Rovers
June 28 Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday
June 28 Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town
June 30 Millwall vs Swansea City
June 30 Barnsley vs Blackburn Rovers
June 30 Reading vs Brentford
June 30 Queens Park Rangers vs Fulham
June 30 Cardiff City vs Charlton Athletic
June 30 Wigan Athletic vs Stoke City
June 30 Leeds United vs Luton Town
July 1 Preston North End vs Derby County
July 1 Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town
July 1 Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City
July 1 Sheffield Wednesday vs West Bromwich Albion
July 2 Hull City vs Middlesbrough
July 3 Charlton Athletic vs Millwall
July 4 Derby County vs Nottingham Forest
July 4 Bristol City vs Cardiff City
July 4 Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United
July 4 Brentford vs Wigan Athletic
July 4 Fulham vs Birmingham City
July 4 Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End
July 4 Luton Town vs Reading
July 4 Stoke City vs Barnsley
July 5 Swansea City vs Sheffield Wednesday
July 5 Middlesbrough vs Queens Park Rangers
July 5 West Bromwich Albion vs Hull City
July 7 Nottingham Forest vs Fulham
July 7 Brentford vs Charlton Athletic
July 7 Cardiff City vs Blackburn Rovers
July 7 Luton Town vs Barnsley
July 7 Reading vs Huddersfield Town
July 8 West Bromwich Albion vs Derby County
July 8 Birmingham City vs Swansea City
July 8 Wigan Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers
July 8 Bristol City vs Hull City
July 8 Millwall v Middlesbrough
July 8 Sheffield Wednesday vs Preston North End
July 9 Leeds United vs Stoke City
July 11 Barnsley vs Wigan Athletic
July 11 Blackburn Rovers vs West Bromwich Albion
July 11 Charlton Athletic vs Reading
July 11 Derby County vs Brentford
July 11 Fulham vs Cardiff City
July 11 Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town
July 11 Hull City vs Millwall
July 11 Middlesbrough vs Bristol City
July 11 Preston North End vs Nottingham Forest
July 11 Queens Park Rangers vs Sheffield Wednesday
July 12 Stoke City vs Birmingham City
July 12 Swansea City vs Leeds United
July 14 Wigan Athletic vs Hull City
July 14 Brentford vs Preston North End
July 14 Cardiff City vs Derby County
July 14 Luton Town vs Queens Park Rangers
July 14 Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers
July 14 Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town
July 14 Reading vs Middlesbrough
July 14 West Bromwich Albion vs Fulham
July 15 Birmingham City vs Charlton Athletic
July 15 Nottingham Forest vs Swansea City
July 15 Leeds United vs Barnsley
July 15 Bristol City vs Stoke City
July 18 Barnsley vs Nottingham Forest
July 18 Blackburn Rovers vs Reading
July 18 Charlton Athletic vs Wigan Athletic
July 18 Derby County vs Leeds United
July 18 Fulham vs Sheffield Wednesday
July 18 Huddersfield Town vs West Bromwich Albion
July 18 Hull City vs Luton Town
July 18 Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City
July 18 Preston North End vs Birmingham City
July 18 Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall
July 18 Stoke City vs Brentford
July 18 Swansea City vs Bristol City
July 22 Birmingham City vs Derby County
July 22 Brentford vs Barnsley
July 22 Bristol City vs Preston North End
July 22 Cardiff City vs Hull City
July 22 Leeds United vs Charlton Athletic
July 22 Luton Town vs Blackburn Rovers
July 22 Millwall vs Huddersfield Town
July 22 Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City
July 22 Reading vs Swansea City
July 22 Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough
July 22 West Bromwich Albion vs Queens Park Rangers
July 22 Wigan Athletic vs Fulham
(Compiled by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)