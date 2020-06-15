English Championship standings, top scorers and fixtures

June 15 (Reuters) - Following are the standings, top goalscorers and fixtures in the Championship ahead of the resumption of the campaign following the COVID-19 disruption.

Championship 2019-20 standings:

Team P W D L GD PTS



Leeds United 37 21 8 8 +26 71

West Bromwich Albion 37 19 13 5 +27 70

Fulham 37 18 10 9 +14 64

Brentford 37 17 9 11 +31 60

Nottingham Forest 37 16 12 9 +10 60

Preston North End 37 16 8 13 +5 56

Bristol City 37 15 10 12 -2 55

Millwall 37 13 15 9 4 54

Cardiff City 37 13 15 9 2 54

Blackburn Rovers 37 14 11 12 7 53

Swansea 37 13 14 10 1 53

Derby County 37 13 12 12 0 51

Queens Park Rangers 37 14 8 15 -4 50

Reading 37 13 9 15 4 48

Sheffield Wednesday 37 13 9 15 -3 48

Birmingham City 37 12 11 14 -9 47

Stoke City 37 12 6 19 -6 42

Huddersfield Town 37 11 9 17 -13 42

Middlesbrough 37 9 14 14 -10 41

Wigan Athletic 37 10 11 16 -12 41

Hull City 37 11 8 18 -14 41

Charlton Athletic 37 10 9 18 -10 39

Luton Town 37 10 5 22 -28 35

Barnsley 37 8 10 19 -20 34

Championship 2019-20 top scorers:

Player Team Goals



Aleksandar Mitrovic Fulham 23

Ollie Watkins Brentford 22

Lewis Grabban Nottingham Forest 17

Championship 2019-20 fixtures:

Date Fixture



June 20 Fulham vs Brentford

June 20 Millwall vs Derby County

June 20 Huddersfield Town vs Wigan Athletic

June 20 Hull City vs Charlton Athletic

June 20 Luton Town vs Preston North End

June 20 Middlesbrough vs Swansea City

June 20 Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City

June 20 Queens Park Rangers vs Barnsley

June 20 Reading vs Stoke City

June 20 Sheffield Wednesday vs Nottingham Forest

June 20 West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City

June 21 Cardiff City vs Leeds United

June 26 Brentford vs West Bromwich Albion

June 27 Preston North End vs Cardiff City

June 27 Swansea City vs Luton Town

June 27 Birmingham City vs Hull City

June 27 Charlton Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers

June 27 Derby County vs Reading

June 27 Leeds United vs Fulham

June 27 Stoke City vs Middlesbrough

June 27 Barnsley vs Millwall

June 27 Wigan Athletic vs Blackburn Rovers

June 28 Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday

June 28 Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town

June 30 Millwall vs Swansea City

June 30 Barnsley vs Blackburn Rovers

June 30 Reading vs Brentford

June 30 Queens Park Rangers vs Fulham

June 30 Cardiff City vs Charlton Athletic

June 30 Wigan Athletic vs Stoke City

June 30 Leeds United vs Luton Town

July 1 Preston North End vs Derby County

July 1 Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town

July 1 Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City

July 1 Sheffield Wednesday vs West Bromwich Albion

July 2 Hull City vs Middlesbrough

July 3 Charlton Athletic vs Millwall

July 4 Derby County vs Nottingham Forest

July 4 Bristol City vs Cardiff City

July 4 Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United

July 4 Brentford vs Wigan Athletic

July 4 Fulham vs Birmingham City

July 4 Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End

July 4 Luton Town vs Reading

July 4 Stoke City vs Barnsley

July 5 Swansea City vs Sheffield Wednesday

July 5 Middlesbrough vs Queens Park Rangers

July 5 West Bromwich Albion vs Hull City

July 7 Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

July 7 Brentford vs Charlton Athletic

July 7 Cardiff City vs Blackburn Rovers

July 7 Luton Town vs Barnsley

July 7 Reading vs Huddersfield Town

July 8 West Bromwich Albion vs Derby County

July 8 Birmingham City vs Swansea City

July 8 Wigan Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers

July 8 Bristol City vs Hull City

July 8 Millwall v Middlesbrough

July 8 Sheffield Wednesday vs Preston North End

July 9 Leeds United vs Stoke City

July 11 Barnsley vs Wigan Athletic

July 11 Blackburn Rovers vs West Bromwich Albion

July 11 Charlton Athletic vs Reading

July 11 Derby County vs Brentford

July 11 Fulham vs Cardiff City

July 11 Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town

July 11 Hull City vs Millwall

July 11 Middlesbrough vs Bristol City

July 11 Preston North End vs Nottingham Forest

July 11 Queens Park Rangers vs Sheffield Wednesday

July 12 Stoke City vs Birmingham City

July 12 Swansea City vs Leeds United

July 14 Wigan Athletic vs Hull City

July 14 Brentford vs Preston North End

July 14 Cardiff City vs Derby County

July 14 Luton Town vs Queens Park Rangers

July 14 Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers

July 14 Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town

July 14 Reading vs Middlesbrough

July 14 West Bromwich Albion vs Fulham

July 15 Birmingham City vs Charlton Athletic

July 15 Nottingham Forest vs Swansea City

July 15 Leeds United vs Barnsley

July 15 Bristol City vs Stoke City

July 18 Barnsley vs Nottingham Forest

July 18 Blackburn Rovers vs Reading

July 18 Charlton Athletic vs Wigan Athletic

July 18 Derby County vs Leeds United

July 18 Fulham vs Sheffield Wednesday

July 18 Huddersfield Town vs West Bromwich Albion

July 18 Hull City vs Luton Town

July 18 Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City

July 18 Preston North End vs Birmingham City

July 18 Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall

July 18 Stoke City vs Brentford

July 18 Swansea City vs Bristol City

July 22 Birmingham City vs Derby County

July 22 Brentford vs Barnsley

July 22 Bristol City vs Preston North End

July 22 Cardiff City vs Hull City

July 22 Leeds United vs Charlton Athletic

July 22 Luton Town vs Blackburn Rovers

July 22 Millwall vs Huddersfield Town

July 22 Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City

July 22 Reading vs Swansea City

July 22 Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough

July 22 West Bromwich Albion vs Queens Park Rangers

July 22 Wigan Athletic vs Fulham





