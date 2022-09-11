English football starts again on Monday, with the National League – the body responsible for English football’s fifth and sixth tiers – set to resume their fixture schedule.

All football within the United Kingdom was postponed over the weekend to respect the death of Queen Elizabeth II, but the break in action will come to an end on Monday.

Fixtures from the English Football League (tiers two to four) are expected to go ahead as normal on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday.

However, further postponements are possible due a lack resources, including policing, but this will be treated on a match-by-match basis.

A National League statement read: "The League can confirm fixtures scheduled for week commencing Monday, September 12 will go ahead as scheduled.

"Clubs are asked, for all fixtures up until the funeral, to observe a one-minute silence prior to the game and to wear black armbands as a mark of respect."

According to the BBC , the Football Association chose to allow four FA Trophy games to take place and two National League games to be played on Monday.

Bradford Park Avenue host Darlington in the National League North, while Chelmsford City host Oxford City in the National League South - both matches kick off at 7.45pm BST.

Six Championship games are currently due to take place on Tuesday, ahead of another six on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a full fixture programme is in place on Tuesday for Leagues One and Two.

Despite the full fixture programme, the EFL is yet to release its own statement on their plans to restart their respective league competitions.

The Premier League has yet to comment on next weekend’s fixtures, but several of its clubs are set to compete in European competition this coming week.

Manchester City host Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday, while Manchester United are set to play FC Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova in a Europa League match the following day. Tottenham’s match away at Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday will also go ahead as planned.

North of the border, Rangers have seen their Champions League match against Napoli moved from Tuesday to Wednesday "due to the severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II".

A decision on policing could be a factor in determining whether or not this weekend’s Premier League games go ahead, particularly the ones in London.

As things stand, Tottenham, Brentford and Chelsea are all scheduled to play at home against Leicester, Arsenal and Liverpool respectively.

