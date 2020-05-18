Football

English Premier League could show more matches on free-to-air, minister says

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated 40 minutes ago

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - The English Premier League could show more matches on free-to-air TV platforms once it resumes, including during the normally protected 1500 BST slot on a Saturday, minister Oliver Dowden said on Monday.

Dowden, head of the department for digital, culture, media and sport, said making the games available on free platforms could help to prevent fans from turning up outside the stadium for games that are being shown behind closed doors.

"It is likely to (resume) mid June at the earliest," he told BBC TV. "It would be a good thing to do if we can and I'm also looking as we do it at increasing the number of matches that could be free to air so people wouldn't be tempted to leave their homes to watch it.

Football

Heading Down Under was a gamble that paid off for Fowler

AN HOUR AGO

"There is a rule at the moment that at 3 pm you can't show matches on TV because people were watching it in the football stadiums, clearly that is not going to be the case anymore, so some of those slots may be available for free-to-air." (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Football

Lampard hopes out-of-contract Chelsea players sign short-term deals

3 HOURS AGO
Football

Games without spectators only a short-term solution: Wenger

3 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

FC Seoul left deflated after sex doll gaffe

9 MINUTES AGO
Football

Heading Down Under was a gamble that paid off for Fowler

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Lampard hopes out-of-contract Chelsea players sign short-term deals

3 HOURS AGO
Football

Games without spectators only a short-term solution: Wenger

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

United and PSG suffer crushing blow in pursuit of Lazio star - Euro Papers

00:01:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Nagelsmann on having to 'moderate his language' with no fans

00:00:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

'We knew we had the support at home' - Haaland on Dortmund fans

00:00:41
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Bundesliga return puts Haaland in Real Madrid's sights – Euro Papers

00:01:05
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

United and PSG suffer crushing blow in pursuit of Lazio star - Euro Papers

21 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

'We knew we had the support at home' - Haaland on Dortmund fans

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Bundesliga return puts Haaland in Real Madrid's sights – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:56
Play Icon
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

31/03/2020 AT 16:52
Liga

Bale hits brace, sees red as Madrid salvage draw at Villarreal

01/09/2019 AT 18:01
The Masters

Trump coasts past Wilson at Masters, Selby sizzles in win over Maguire

16/01/2019 AT 16:25
Play Icon
Football

Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign 'complete' Lautaro Martinez – Euro Papers

15/05/2020 AT 12:43
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'A small lady with a huge heart, Romania can be very proud' - Cahill on Halep

15/05/2020 AT 10:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Forget Sancho, Man Utd chase 'heir to Ronaldo' – Euro Papers

21/04/2020 AT 10:47
Play Icon
Eurosport

EUROSPORT PRIVACY POLICY

25/01/2018 AT 13:20
Premier League

Mourinho rests Ibrahimovic, names Young as captain

16/04/2017 AT 12:56
Eurosport

LEGAL NOTICE

16/06/2014 AT 14:37
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleHeading Down Under was a gamble that paid off for Fowler
Next article#RaceAtHome: Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers standings after three rounds