English Premier League standings, top scorers and fixtures

June 15 (Reuters) - Following are the standings, leading goalscorers and fixtures in the Premier League ahead of the resumption of the campaign following the COVID-19 disruption.
Premier League 2019-20 standings:
Team P W D L GD PTS
Liverpool 29 27 1 1 +45 82
Manchester City 28 18 3 7 +37 57
Leicester City 29 16 5 8 +30 53
Chelsea 29 14 6 9 +12 48
Manchester United 29 12 9 8 +14 45
Wolverhampton Wanderers 29 10 13 6 +7 43
Sheffield United 28 11 10 7 +5 43
Tottenham Hotspur 29 11 8 10 +7 41
Arsenal 28 9 13 6 +4 40
Burnley 29 11 6 12 -6 39
Crystal Palace 29 10 9 10 -6 39
Everton 29 10 7 12 -9 37
Newcastle United 29 9 8 12 -16 35
Southampton 29 10 4 15 -17 34
Brighton & Hove Albion 29 6 11 12 -8 29
West Ham United 29 7 6 16 -15 27
Watford 29 6 9 14 -17 27
Bournemouth 29 7 6 16 -18 27
Aston Villa 28 7 4 17 -22 25
Norwich 29 5 6 18 -27 21
Premier League 2019-20 top scorers:
Player Team Goals
Jamie Vardy Leicester City 19
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal 17
Sergio Aguero Manchester City 16
Mohamed Salah Liverpool 16
Premier League 2019-20 fixtures:
Date Fixture
June 17 Aston Villa vs Sheffield United
June 17 Manchester City vs Arsenal
June 19 Norwich City vs Southampton
June 19 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United
June 20 Watford vs Leicester City
June 20 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
June 20 West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
June 20 Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
June 21 Newcastle United vs Sheffield United
June 21 Aston Villa vs Chelsea
June 21 Everton vs Liverpool
June 22 Manchester City vs Burnley
June 23 Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion
June 23 Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United
June 24 Manchester United vs Sheffield United
June 24 Newcastle United vs Aston Villa
June 24 Norwich City vs Everton
June 24 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Bournemouth
June 24 Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
June 25 Burnley vs Watford
June 25 Southampton vs Arsenal
June 25 Chelsea vs Manchester City
June 27 Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
June 28 Watford vs Southampton
June 29 Crystal Palace vs Burnley
July 30 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
July 1 Bournemouth vs Newcastle United
July 1 Arsenal vs Norwich City
July 1 Everton vs Leicester City
July 1 West Ham United vs Chelsea
July 2 Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur
July 2 Manchester City vs Liverpool
July 4 Burnley vs Sheffield United
July 4 Chelsea vs Watford
July 4 Leicester City vs Crystal Palace
July 4 Liverpool vs Aston Villa
July 4 Manchester United vs Bournemouth
July 4 Newcastle United vs West Ham United
July 4 Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
July 4 Southampton vs Manchester City
July 4 Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton
July 4 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal
July 8 Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur
July 8 Arsenal vs Leicester City
July 8 Aston Villa vs Manchester United
July 8 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool
July 8 Crystal Palace vs Chelsea
July 8 Everton vs Southampton
July 8 Manchester City vs Newcastle United
July 8 Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
July 8 Watford vs Norwich City
July 8 West Ham United vs Burnley
July 11 Bournemouth vs Leicester City
July 11 Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
July 11 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City
July 11 Liverpool vs Burnley
July 11 Manchester United vs Southampton
July 11 Norwich City vs West Ham United
July 11 Sheffield United vs Chelsea
July 11 Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal
July 11 Watford vs Newcastle United
July 11 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
July 15 Arsenal vs Liverpool
July 15 Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
July 15 Chelsea vs Norwich City
July 15 Crystal Palace vs Manchester United
July 15 Everton vs Aston Villa
July 15 Leicester City vs Sheffield United
July 15 Manchester City vs Bournemouth
July 15 Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur
July 15 Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
July 15 West Ham United vs Watford
July 18 Bournemouth vs Southampton
July 18 Aston Villa vs Arsenal
July 18 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United
July 18 Liverpool vs Chelsea
July 18 Manchester United vs West Ham United
July 18 Norwich City vs Burnley
July 18 Sheffield United vs Everton
July 18 Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City
July 18 Watford vs Manchester City
July 18 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace
July 26 Arsenal vs Watford
July 26 Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion
July 26 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
July 26 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur
July 26 Everton vs Bournemouth
July 26 Leicester City vs Manchester United
July 26 Manchester City vs Norwich City
July 26 Newcastle United vs Liverpool
July 26 Southampton vs Sheffield United
July 26 West Ham United vs Aston Villa
*Final 60 matches are subject to change
(Compiled by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)