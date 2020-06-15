English Premier League standings, top scorers and fixtures

June 15 (Reuters) - Following are the standings, leading goalscorers and fixtures in the Premier League ahead of the resumption of the campaign following the COVID-19 disruption.

June 15 (Reuters) - Following are the standings, leading

goalscorers and fixtures in the Premier League ahead of the

resumption of the campaign following the COVID-19 disruption.



Premier League 2019-20 standings:

Team P W D L GD PTS



Liverpool 29 27 1 1 +45 82

Manchester City 28 18 3 7 +37 57

Leicester City 29 16 5 8 +30 53

Chelsea 29 14 6 9 +12 48

Manchester United 29 12 9 8 +14 45

Wolverhampton Wanderers 29 10 13 6 +7 43

Sheffield United 28 11 10 7 +5 43

Tottenham Hotspur 29 11 8 10 +7 41

Arsenal 28 9 13 6 +4 40

Burnley 29 11 6 12 -6 39

Crystal Palace 29 10 9 10 -6 39

Everton 29 10 7 12 -9 37

Newcastle United 29 9 8 12 -16 35

Southampton 29 10 4 15 -17 34

Brighton & Hove Albion 29 6 11 12 -8 29

West Ham United 29 7 6 16 -15 27

Watford 29 6 9 14 -17 27

Bournemouth 29 7 6 16 -18 27

Aston Villa 28 7 4 17 -22 25

Norwich 29 5 6 18 -27 21



Premier League 2019-20 top scorers:

Player Team Goals



Jamie Vardy Leicester City 19

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal 17

Sergio Aguero Manchester City 16

Mohamed Salah Liverpool 16



Premier League 2019-20 fixtures:

Date Fixture



June 17 Aston Villa vs Sheffield United

June 17 Manchester City vs Arsenal

June 19 Norwich City vs Southampton

June 19 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

June 20 Watford vs Leicester City

June 20 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

June 20 West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

June 20 Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

June 21 Newcastle United vs Sheffield United

June 21 Aston Villa vs Chelsea

June 21 Everton vs Liverpool

June 22 Manchester City vs Burnley

June 23 Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

June 23 Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

June 24 Manchester United vs Sheffield United

June 24 Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

June 24 Norwich City vs Everton

June 24 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Bournemouth

June 24 Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

June 25 Burnley vs Watford

June 25 Southampton vs Arsenal

June 25 Chelsea vs Manchester City

June 27 Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

June 28 Watford vs Southampton

June 29 Crystal Palace vs Burnley

July 30 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

July 1 Bournemouth vs Newcastle United

July 1 Arsenal vs Norwich City

July 1 Everton vs Leicester City

July 1 West Ham United vs Chelsea

July 2 Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur

July 2 Manchester City vs Liverpool

July 4 Burnley vs Sheffield United

July 4 Chelsea vs Watford

July 4 Leicester City vs Crystal Palace

July 4 Liverpool vs Aston Villa

July 4 Manchester United vs Bournemouth

July 4 Newcastle United vs West Ham United

July 4 Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

July 4 Southampton vs Manchester City

July 4 Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

July 4 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal

July 8 Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

July 8 Arsenal vs Leicester City

July 8 Aston Villa vs Manchester United

July 8 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

July 8 Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

July 8 Everton vs Southampton

July 8 Manchester City vs Newcastle United

July 8 Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

July 8 Watford vs Norwich City

July 8 West Ham United vs Burnley

July 11 Bournemouth vs Leicester City

July 11 Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

July 11 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

July 11 Liverpool vs Burnley

July 11 Manchester United vs Southampton

July 11 Norwich City vs West Ham United

July 11 Sheffield United vs Chelsea

July 11 Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

July 11 Watford vs Newcastle United

July 11 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton

July 15 Arsenal vs Liverpool

July 15 Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

July 15 Chelsea vs Norwich City

July 15 Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

July 15 Everton vs Aston Villa

July 15 Leicester City vs Sheffield United

July 15 Manchester City vs Bournemouth

July 15 Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

July 15 Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion

July 15 West Ham United vs Watford

July 18 Bournemouth vs Southampton

July 18 Aston Villa vs Arsenal

July 18 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United

July 18 Liverpool vs Chelsea

July 18 Manchester United vs West Ham United

July 18 Norwich City vs Burnley

July 18 Sheffield United vs Everton

July 18 Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City

July 18 Watford vs Manchester City

July 18 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace

July 26 Arsenal vs Watford

July 26 Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion

July 26 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

July 26 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

July 26 Everton vs Bournemouth

July 26 Leicester City vs Manchester United

July 26 Manchester City vs Norwich City

July 26 Newcastle United vs Liverpool

July 26 Southampton vs Sheffield United

July 26 West Ham United vs Aston Villa

*Final 60 matches are subject to change





(Compiled by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)



Football English Championship standings, top scorers and fixtures 17 MINUTES AGO

Football Soccer-Man City face futile pursuit, Villa seek survival as season resumes 17 MINUTES AGO