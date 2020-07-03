Eni Aluko to offer evidence to parliamentary committee over inclusion in UK Sport

Former England striker Eni Aluko will give evidence to a British parliamentary committee next week on the subject of inclusion and representation issues surrounding the leadership roles in sport.

The lack of minority representation in national sports governing bodies has come to light through the Black Lives Matter movement in recent weeks.

Aluko, who was appointed Aston Villa Women sporting director in January, was part of a parliamentary hearing three years ago about how she was racially abused by then-England manager Mark Sampson.

She will face Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee on Tuesday along with Huw Edwards, chief executive of ukactive and Paul Cleal, non-executive director and adviser to several organisations including the Premier League.

The session follows the committee's discussion with Premier League chief executive Richard Masters over the lack of Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) representation at club level.

The committee will also assess the inclusive aspects of gyms and leisure facilities and the impact of their closure on communities.

