'Enough is enough' - Furious Mikel Arteta after referee decisions in 1-0 loss to Everton

A furious Mikel Arteta vented his frustrations following Arsenal's 1-0 defeat at home to Everton in the Premier league on Friday. The Spaniard fired a broadside at the match officials, who first awarded a penalty for a trip on Danny Ceballos but then reversed the decision when VAR found that Nicolas Pepe was offside in the build-up some 15 seconds earlier.

00:01:31, an hour ago