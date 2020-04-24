Eredivisie, the Dutch football top flight, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The division will not enforce any relegation from or promotion to the league for next season.

The decision means that ADO Den Haag and RKC Waalwijk stay up despite being favourites for releation.

The KNVB made the decision after a club vote, with the federation instructing the teams that it was not possible to increase the league to 20 teams for the next season.

The league standings will be used to decide European places for next season, but no title has been awarded.

More details to follow

