Fans of Eredivisie teams cannot return to stadia until a vaccine for coronavirus has been found, the Dutch health ministry has claimed.

The Dutch league was cancelled due to the pandemic, despite the imminent return of the Bundesliga and the intention of La Liga, Serie A and the Premier League to return at some point in June, albeit behind closed doors.

There are human clinical trials for vaccines against Covid-19 taking place all over the planet, with the end of the summer the most optimistic prediction for when one will be in circulation, and most not expecting inoculations for around 12 months.

All sporting events in the Netherlands have been banned until September, but health minister Hugo de Jonge says that fans will not be present even if they return as hoped.

"We cannot yet mention a date for the last step, the mass gatherings," he wrote in a letter to the Dutch parliament.

"That is actually only possible if there is a vaccine and no one knows how long it will take. We hope of course soon, but a year or more is very real."

The Netherlands will begin easing its lockdown measures on Monday, with the youngest children returning to school, and a full complement of public transport running from June 1.

