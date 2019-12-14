LIVE

ADO Den Haag - FC Groningen

Eredivisie - 14 December 2019

Eredivisie – Follow the Football match between ADO Den Haag and FC Groningen live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 14 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Dirk Heesen or Danny Buijs? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between ADO Den Haag and FC Groningen? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for ADO Den Haag vs FC Groningen. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

