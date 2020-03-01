LIVE

Ajax - AZ

Eredivisie - 1 March 2020

Eredivisie – Follow the Football match between Ajax and AZ live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 1 March 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Erik ten Hag or Martin Haar? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Ajax and AZ? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Ajax vs AZ. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

