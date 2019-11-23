LIVE

Ajax - Heracles Almelo

Eredivisie - 23 November 2019

Eredivisie – Follow the Football match between Ajax and Heracles Almelo live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:45 on 23 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Erik ten Hag or Frank Wormuth? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Ajax and Heracles Almelo? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Ajax vs Heracles Almelo. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

