LIVE

Ajax - sc Heerenveen

Eredivisie - 14 September 2019

Eredivisie – Follow the Football match between Ajax and sc Heerenveen live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 14 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Erik ten Hag or Johnny Jansen? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Ajax and sc Heerenveen? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Ajax vs sc Heerenveen. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

