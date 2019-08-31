LIVE

FC Groningen - Heracles Almelo

Eredivisie - 31 August 2019

Eredivisie – Follow the Football match between FC Groningen and Heracles Almelo live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:45 on 31 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Danny Buijs or Frank Wormuth? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Groningen and Heracles Almelo? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Groningen vs Heracles Almelo. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

