LIVE

FC Twente - PEC Zwolle

Eredivisie - 10 November 2019

Eredivisie – Follow the Football match between FC Twente and PEC Zwolle live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 10 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Gonzalo García or John Stegeman? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Twente and PEC Zwolle? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Twente vs PEC Zwolle. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

