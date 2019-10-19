LIVE

FC Twente - Willem II

Eredivisie - 19 October 2019

Eredivisie – Follow the Football match between FC Twente and Willem II live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:45 on 19 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Gonzalo García or Adrie Koster? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Twente and Willem II? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Twente vs Willem II. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

