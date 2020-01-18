Feyenoord
    -
    18:45
    18/01/20
    De Kuip
    sc Heerenveen
      Eredivisie • Day 19
      ScoresTables
      avant-match

      LIVE
      Feyenoord - sc Heerenveen
      Eredivisie - 18 January 2020

      Eredivisie – Follow the Football match between Feyenoord and sc Heerenveen live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:45 on 18 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Dick Advocaat or Johnny Jansen? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Have your say by voting on who will win between Feyenoord and sc Heerenveen? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Feyenoord vs sc Heerenveen. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.