LIVE

Fortuna Sittard - sc Heerenveen

Eredivisie - 2 February 2020

Eredivisie – Follow the Football match between Fortuna Sittard and sc Heerenveen live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 2 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Sjors Ultee or Johnny Jansen? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Fortuna Sittard and sc Heerenveen? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Fortuna Sittard vs sc Heerenveen. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

