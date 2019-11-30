LIVE

Heracles Almelo - ADO Den Haag

Eredivisie - 30 November 2019

Eredivisie – Follow the Football match between Heracles Almelo and ADO Den Haag live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 30 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Frank Wormuth or Alfons Groenendijk? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Heracles Almelo and ADO Den Haag? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Heracles Almelo vs ADO Den Haag. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

