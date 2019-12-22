LIVE

Vitesse - VVV-Venlo

Eredivisie - 22 December 2019

Eredivisie – Follow the Football match between Vitesse and VVV-Venlo live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:45 on 22 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Joseph Oosting or Hans de Koning? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Vitesse and VVV-Venlo? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Vitesse vs VVV-Venlo. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

