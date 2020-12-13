Police in Amsterdam on Sunday arrested Ajax forward Quincy Promes over his alleged involvement in a stabbing in July, Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reported.

A police spokesman confirmed the arrest of a 28-year old man from Amsterdam on Sunday morning in relation to the stabbing of a man in July in the neighbouring town of Abcoude, but he did not confirm the man's identity.

Ajax could not be reached for comment.

Citing witnesses, de Telegraaf reported that the incident happened at a family reunion hosted by Promes on the premises of a company he owns.

The paper said the player got into a fight with one of his relatives there and stabbed him.

Police said the man stabbed, who was seriously injured in the incident, pressed charges last month.

