Ajax broke a Dutch league record when they beat VVV-Venlo 13-0.

The previous record for most goals scored in an Eredivisie game was also held by Ajax when they beat Vitesse 12-1 in 1972.

Led by 19-year-old Lassina Traore, who scored five times and assisted three more, Ajax dominated the contest and were already 4-0 up when Venlo were reduced to 10 men after skipper Christian Kum was sent off on VAR review for a high boot.

What followed was an eight-goal salvo in 24 second half minutes as Ajax's players controlled possession and lined up to take shots on goal, with veteran 37-year-old forward Klaas Jan Huntelaar also scoring twice in two minutes.

The visitors finished the match with an eye-watering 23 shots on target and could have scored more had Venlo goalkeeper Delano van Crooij not made 10 saves.

PSV Eindhoven defeated Feyenoord 10-0 in 2010. Ajax's best-ever win is 14-0 over Red Boys Differdange in the UEFA Cup in 1984.

