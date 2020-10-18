LIVE UPDATES & STANDINGS

Ajax - sc Heerenveen

Eredivisie - 18 October 2020

Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between Ajax and sc Heerenveen with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 18 October 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Erik ten Hag or Johnny Jansen? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Ajax and sc Heerenveen news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

