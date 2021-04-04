FC Emmen - RKC Waalwijk

Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between FC Emmen and RKC Waalwijk with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:45 on 4 April 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Dick Lukkien or Fred Grim? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest FC Emmen and RKC Waalwijk news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for FC Emmen and RKC Waalwijk. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

