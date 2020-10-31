FC Groningen - VVV-Venlo

Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between FC Groningen and VVV-Venlo with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 30 October 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Danny Buijs or Hans de Koning? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest FC Groningen and VVV-Venlo news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for FC Groningen and VVV-Venlo. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

